Thomas Alan Opsahl
March 12, 1943 - September 12, 2019
PINGREE GROVE, Ill. -- Thomas Alan Opsahl, 76, of Pingree Grove passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, Ill. He was born March 12, 1943, to Albin Opsahl and Lillian Opsahl (LaFleur) in La Crosse. He was of the Catholic faith and an active member of the Catholic Church in Elgin.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his wife of 24 years, Mary Ann Opsahl (Buschmann); and grandson, Brandon Romano. Survivors include his sisters, Carol (Jack) Brooks and Ann (Bob) Schmidt; children, Michele Romano and her husband, Brent, Todd Opsahl and his wife, Linda, and Mark Opsahl and his wife, Ruth; and grandchildren, Justin Opsahl and his fiancé, Courtney, Colton Romano, Taylor Opsahl, Jenna Romano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church.
Published on September 17, 2019
