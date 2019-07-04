Thomas Stephen Meronek, DDS

Thomas Stephen Meronek, DDS, 71, of La Crosse passed away peacefully July 4, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

Tom was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Stevens Point, Wis., to Peter S. and Helen (Koch) Meronek. He graduated from the Minnesota School of Dentistry in married Patricia Seidenzahl in November of 1982. They later divorced. After a short time in Minneapolis, he moved to La Crosse, in 1987 and began his dental practice. He was thankful for the opportunity to serve all his patients, many of whom became like family. He retired due to health reasons in September 2014.

Tom loved camping in the wilderness of Quetico, Canada (the Boundary Water area) and traveling, especially to Greece, where he met his lifelong friend, Nick Garidis. He also loved gardening, cooking and spending time at his boathouse.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his twin brother, Terrence; and his sweetheart, Patricia Fuchsteiner.

Tom is survived by his brother, Peter Meronek of Stevens Point; sister-in-law, Patty Meronek of Princeton, Ill.; and numerous cousins. Also surviving is Tom's extended family, Kris Sanchez, Julie Wichelt and Jim Fuchsteiner; special friends, Beth Bosse, Sandy Newburg and Stan Rieber, plus many more too numerous to mention.

Tom wanted to express heartfelt thanks to his extended family and close friends, who helped him through his illness these past years. Tom will be sadly missed at family get-togethers, not only for his cooking expertise but for his witty sense of humor, which he kept until the end, bringing comfort and acceptance to loved ones.

A private burial and celebration of life is planned.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Gundersen Health System and Bland Bekkedal Hospice for their thoughtful care.