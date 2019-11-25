Thomas McGowan

Thomas McGowan, 59, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home. Thomas was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of John and Mary (Plewa) McGowan. Tom was a very kind and generous man, offering his talents and sometime finances when he knew of a need. As a great listener and observer, he would, in social settings, remove the cigar from his mouth and make a witty comment which would insight-fully answer any question being discussed. His infectious laugh warmed the hearts of anyone present, making him the life of the party. His personality made him the family peacemaker and a great family man as uncle, brother and for extended family as well. Over the years, he had a variety of hobbies, such as auto performance, hunting, photography, fishing, competition shooting, and of late, wood carving. He would study each field until he was an expert at it and move on to the next. Tom was a life member of Holmen Rod and Gun Club, serving on its board for a period of time. He made time to ride his motorcycles with friends. Working as a maintenance tech for bank security systems for much of his career, he worked at Fort McCoy the last 17-20 years, maintaining and repairing electronic equipment.

He is survived by sister, Bridget (Ed) Nimtz of Fishers, Ind., brother, John (Rhonda) McGowan of West Salem, sister, Josie McGowan of Reedsburg; nephews and nieces, Chris Nimtz, Danielle Nimtz, Allison Nimtz, Nick (Ellie) Nimtz and Keegan and Shea McGowan; great-nephews, Eithan, Maverick, Callahan; and great-niece, Gwendolyn Nimtz. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Nicholas Nimtz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Conway Picha Funeral Home, with a eulogy and short prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. and also from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Following the Mass, a processional will lead to the cemetery.

Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to . 608-253-7884.