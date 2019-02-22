Thomas “Curly” E. Kleven

ONALASKA -- Thomas “Curly” E. Kleven, 87 of Onalaska died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

He was born in Milwaukee, Oct. 25, 1931, to Arthur and Gertrude (Hubert) Kleven. He married Darlene M. Schrabeck in 1962. Curly graduated from Onalaska High School in 1949. Curly was a veteran of the Korean war, where he served as a medic. After the war, he worked as a mechanic for Firestone and Kmart, respectively. He then retired from Trane Company after 24 years of service. He ended his career working as a delivery driver for Festival Foods in 2017. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 52, where he ran the station with a mighty and proud soul.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Arthur; his siblings, Kathy (Ray), Peg (Fred) and Jim (Karen-still living). He survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his children, Doug (Pat) Arneson, Michael (Christine) Kleven, Kathleen (Kevin) Zabel; his four grandchildren, Krystal (Benjamin) Reed, Megan (Brent) Ustby, Courtney Tester and Jessica Kleven; his siblings, Sue (Royce-passed) and Jerry (Joanne-still living); and his four great-grandchildren, Charlei, Braxton, Hazel and Marbree.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. The Rev. Lawrence Berger will officiate. Committal services, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 52 and the U.S. Army, will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday morning at the church.