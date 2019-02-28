Follow story
Thomas Hitchins
February 28, 2019
Thomas Hitchins
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Thomas Hitchins, 86, of New Albin died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hillview Health Center, La Crosse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with visitation two hours before Mass from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Rev. John Moser will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Albin.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on March 4, 2019
