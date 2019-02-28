Thomas Hitchins
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Thomas Hitchins

February 28, 2019

Thomas Hitchins Thomas Hitchins
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Thomas Hitchins, 86, of New Albin died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hillview Health Center, La Crosse.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with visitation two hours before Mass from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Rev. John Moser will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Albin.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on March 4, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Thomas
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 04, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.