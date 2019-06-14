Thomas "Tom" Millard Grover

Thomas "Tom" Millard Grover, 77, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. After his courageous battle with Leukemia, he was called to the Lord Friday, June 14, 2019.

Tom was a kind and caring man who should be remembered for his incredible zest for life and positive spirit. He was a gifted conversationalist who never met a stranger and was surrounded throughout his life with many good friends.

Tom loved German Shepherd dogs and had a passion for cars. For over 50 years, he worked in auto body restoration primarily in West Salem and Barre Mills communities, where he garnered an amazing reputation for detail and perfection.

Tom loved his family more than anything. Many joyful memories have been shared, playing all types of games from Old Maid to Billiards. He will be missed dearly.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, to whom he was married for 59 amazing years, despite the fact that he was a devout Catholic and staunch Vikings fan and she being a dedicated Lutheran and loyal Packers fan. He is also survived by four daughters, Tamara Grover, Deborah (Kim) Pang, Teresa (John Paul) Foster and Karen (Mark) Klug; six grandchildren, Thomas Foster, Alivia Grover, Nick and Ben Klug, and Blake and Samantha Pang; former sister-in-law, Alice Grover; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Rosemae (White) Grover; sister, Patricia (Joseph) Metzger; two brothers, Robert "Pete" Grover and John Grover.

A private funeral service will be held for the family.

A celebration of life will from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Creekside Grill and Pub, W5450 Kiel Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Classic cars welcome.

