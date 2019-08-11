Follow story
Thomas Granum
August 11, 2019
Thomas "Tom" Granum
Thomas "Tom" Granum, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston, Minn., after a lengthy battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on August 12, 2019
