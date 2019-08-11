Thomas Granum
August 11, 2019

Thomas "Tom" Granum, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston, Minn., after a lengthy battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on August 12, 2019
