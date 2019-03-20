Thomas Lee "Tom" Furan

WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Thomas Lee "Tom" Furan, 52, of Waunakee passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born Aug. 23, 1966, in La Crosse, the son of Duane Furan and Mary Lou Furan. Tom graduated from Onalaska High School in 1985 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990. He married Tracey Zimmerman Aug. 10, 1991, in La Crosse. Tom worked at Wolters Kluwer's as the manager of the Solution Sales Specialist team. Tom loved his family beyond measure. His pride and joy was his only son, Jacob and he meant the world to him. He enjoyed watching Jacob play baseball, snowboard or anything that involved being together. His motto was, "family is forever" and was a wonderful uncle to his nephew and "the nieces." He also enjoyed traveling, hunting, gambling, spending time with friends and sharing his life with Tracey. He was the "go to" guy, always putting other people's needs ahead of his own. Tom touched the lives of so many people and cherished all of his friendships. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his caring and giving nature. Tom is survived by his wife, Tracey Furan; son, Jacob Furan; mother, Mary Lou Furan; father, Duane (Karen) Furan; siblings, Scott Furan, Amy Dwyer, Tracy Pedersen, Ellen (Joseph) Runkel; beloved nieces and nephew, Alycia Furan, Rachel Beranek, Lauren Johnson, Madeline Johnson, Elizabeth Pedersen, and Matthew Pedersen; sister-in-law, Lori Zimmerman; and father-in-law, DePaul Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Barbara Glover. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at noon Sunday, March 31, at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be gifted in Tom's name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Dr., Suite A, Hartland, Wis. 53029. . Online condolences may be made at .