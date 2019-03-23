Thomas Carter
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Thomas Carter

March 23, 2019

Thomas Carter Thomas H. Carter Jr.
INDEPENDENCE -- Thomas H. Carter Jr., 77, formerly of Independence died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Arcadia.
Visitation will be held from noon Friday until time of services at the church.
Online condolences and complete obituary may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Thomas
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.