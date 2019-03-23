Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Thomas Carter
March 23, 2019
Thomas H. Carter Jr.
INDEPENDENCE -- Thomas H. Carter Jr., 77, formerly of Independence died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Arcadia.
Visitation will be held from noon Friday until time of services at the church.
Online condolences and complete obituary may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
INDEPENDENCE -- Thomas H. Carter Jr., 77, formerly of Independence died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Arcadia.
Visitation will be held from noon Friday until time of services at the church.
Online condolences and complete obituary may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Thomas
in memory of Thomas
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.