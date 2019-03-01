Theron Krambeer

NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Theron Krambeer, 58, of New Albin died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home in New Albin. Theron was born Feb. 25, 1961, to Merlin Gene and Margaret (O'Hanley) Krambeer in Winthrop, Mass. He graduated from Kee High School in 1978.

Theron was united in marriage with Karla Halverson, they later divorced. Theron worked as a mechanic and machinist for Trane Co. and Sebring Enterprise. He loved working on cars, motorcycles and anything with a motor.

Theron is survived by his parents, Gene and Margaret Krambeer of New Albin; one son, Nathan Krambeer of Wauzeka, Wis.; five grandchildren, Lexi, Owen, Evan, Kadyn and MaKenna; his siblings, Sherri Krambeer (Scott Hein) of Owen, Wis., Beverly Krambeer (friend, Bill) of New Albin, James Krambeer (friend, Charles) of Tacoma, Wash., Kenneth Krambeer of La Crosse, and Dale (Shelly) Krambeer of Westby; friends, Andy Serres of Brownsville, Minn., and Mark Mitchell of New Albin; his best friend, David Smerud of Tomball, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Krambeer.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at New Albin Community Center, New Albin.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.