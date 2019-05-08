Therese Margaret Johnson

Therese Margaret Johnson, 91, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mayo Health System.

Therese was born in Soldiers Grove, Dec. 21, 1927, to John and Elizabeth (Tully) Murphy. She grew up on the family farm, where her favorite activity was tending to her large flock of beautiful white ducks. At the age of 14, Therese left home and moved to La Crosse, to attend Aquinas High School. She graduated in 1946. On June 21, 1949, Therese married Donald G. Johnson at Holy Cross Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Therese is survived by her son, Terry (Ann) Johnson; five grandsons, Andy (Jen), Pete (Sara) and Mike Johnson, Scott and Nick (Shayna) Smaby; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnson, Mackenzie and Sophie Smaby; brothers, Bernard (Virginia) and Gene (Mary) Murphy; sister, Elaine (Leo) Olson; Don's six siblings and their spouses; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brothers, Walter and Donald Murphy; sister, Florence Moran; sisters-in-law, Martha and Delores Murphy and Marianne Johnson; brother-in-law, Byron Moran; and nephew, Mike Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Friday, May 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Msgr. Michael Gorman will officiate. There will be no committal service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook is available at .