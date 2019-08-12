Theresa M. Hertzfeldt

LA CROSSE/INDEPENDENCE -- Theresa M. Hertzfeldt, 90, of La Crosse, formerly of Independence died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Eagle Crest South Senior Living, with her family by her side.

She was born June 16, 1929, in Trempealeau County, to Robert and Rose (Suchla) Klimek. She married Lavern J. Hertzfeldt, June 30, 1947, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. He died Nov. 24, 2012.

Theresa was a hard worker, first as a partner with her husband on their farm. After retirement, she continued to work at Gopher Glove in Independence and then Gold'n Plump in Arcadia. She loved to garden, bake for her family and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, its women's organization and rosary society.

Theresa was a loving mother to her children, Ruth (Tom) Severson of Independence, Shirley (Pete) Saverynski of Buffalo City, Wis., Judy (Steve) Bissen of La Crescent, Minn., and Dan (Dana) Hertzfeldt of Rochester, Minn. Her great joy was her grandchildren, Tammy (Andy LePisto) Ballstadt, Tommy (Lisa) Severson, Tracy (Craig) Konter, Todd (Heidi) Severson, Megan (Allen) Hoff, Jake (Jenna) Saverynski, Jaci (Gloria) Stainbrook, Geoffrey Bissen, Nicholas Bissen and Ariya Hertzfeldt; great-grandchildren, Carissa, Kara, Steven, Jackson, Avery, Kaine, Gavin, Shawn, Kass, Ivy and Leo; great-great-grandchild, Zaine; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Frank) Koval of Independence; nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern; and six brothers, Allie, Bruno, Eugene, Everett, George and Adrian Klimek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the Mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at .