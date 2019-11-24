Theresa E. Breuer
March 22, 1923 - November 24, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Theresa E. Breuer, 96, of La Crescent died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Theresa was the first of nine children, born March 22, 1923, to Martin and Gertrude Kruse of St. Lucas, Iowa. There she worked on the family farm and helped raise her brothers and sisters. Later she moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to pursue a career as a beautician. At one of her sister's weddings, she met William "Bill" Breuer, whom she married and they moved to La Crescent.
There, with some help from Bill, she raised five children, Tom (Maureen), Barb (Jeff) Bennett, Dave (Cheryl), Steve (Patti) and Ellen (Greg) Lusk. She enjoyed her five kids; 14 grandkids; 13 great-grandkids; her surviving sister, Phyllis (Al Malin); her dogs; and her flowers. Anyone who knew any of the Breuer kids also knew "Ma Breuer," who was always there with a cold drink, a warm meal, or a place to sleep. Along with her generosity, she also had a great sense of humor and a very bright smile which will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her daughter, Barb; three brothers; and four sisters.
Rest in peace, Ma, and Merry Christmas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale, especially Ann, Jen and Jamie. Your kindness was so appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. John L. Evans II, will officiate. Entombment will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Theresa's memory. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 25, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Theresa E. Breuer, please visit Tribute Store.
Events

Visitation

Saturday November 30, 2019
10:00 AM

Crucifixion Catholic Church
423 S. 2nd Street, La Crescent, MN

Mass

Saturday November 30, 2019
11:00 AM

Crucifixion Catholic Church
423 S. 2nd Street, La Crescent, MN

