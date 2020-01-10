Theresa Arentz

MIDDLE RIDGE/BANGOR -- Theresa Arentz, 95, of Middle Ridge/Bangor passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jim and Pat Schermerhorn in Bohemian Valley, where she has lived since June of 2019. She was truly blessed to have the care she received from both of them.

Theresa was born April 22, 1924, to Adolph and Bertha (Roesler) Mikshowsky. She married Arnold Arentz June 19, 1946, in Middle Ridge. They lived in Bangor, until 1955 and then moved to Middle Ridge, where they farmed and raised seven children.

Theresa suffered with osteoarthritis for half of her life and Alzheimer's for the last 10 years.

Theresa was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and its Ladies Church Auxiliary. She was active in the Bangor American Legion. Theresa especially enjoyed cooking and baking. Every Sunday after church and many other days of the week, her kids and grandkids would stop in and she wouldn't be happy until they ate some of her homemade goodies, especially her poppy seed torte. She sewed like a pro and in her later years did mending for anyone who needed it. She was fortunate to have all seven of her children (and many of her grandchildren) live within 20 miles of her home on the Ridge. Her kids and grandchildren meant the world to her and the more often they visited, the better she liked it. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Theresa leaves her seven children, Patty (Jim) Schermerhorn, Bill (Peggy) Arentz, Mary (Arlan) Schmidt, Sam (Sandy) Arentz, Tom (Pam) Arentz, Chuck (Cheryl) Arentz and Terry (Sue) Arentz; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Elreda Meyer and Florence Schaller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, in 1992; her parents, Adolph and Bertha Mikshowsky; four sisters and their husbands, Marie (Bernard Hammes and Elmer Servais), Bernadine (Raymond) Jungen, Margaret (Jim) Martell, Mildred (Alphonse) Hammes; two brothers and their wives, Joe (Orena) Mikshowsky and Ralph (Evelyn) Mikshowsky; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Herbert (Fritz) Meyer, Bobby and Arlene Arentz, and Al Schaller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Middle Ridge. The Rev. Biju C. Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at .