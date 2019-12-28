Follow story
Theodore Schwartzhoff
December 28, 2019
Theodore 'Bob' Schwartzhoff
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Theodore "Bob" Schwartzhoff, 90, of Caledonia, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Retirement Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's School, or Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on December 30, 2019
