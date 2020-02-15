Thai Vang

Thai Vang, 49, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in his home. He was born in Lan Chang, Laos, May 13, 1970, to Xay Dang and Chia Lee Vang.

Thai immigrated to the U.S., with his family when he was 10 years old, to Minneapolis, Minn. He lived there for three years and then his family moved to La Crosse, in 1983. He had a passion of learning about American History. He could tell you about everything from the Declaration of Independence to facts about previous presidents and facts on every war the U.S. endured. With living in Wisconsin, he loved the Green Bay Packers. He was always wearing green and gold and cheering them on for every game. Thai helped many people in the community by volunteering his time. He enjoyed helping families who had language barriers, helping at the Hmong New Year celebration and teaching Hmong youth the importance of culture.

Thai is survived by his parents; five siblings, Soua Vang, Ying (Joua) Vang, Kou Andy (Ka) Vang, See (Kou) Vue, Yer (Toua) Yang; his daughter, Hope Vang; as well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and run continuously through Monday, Feb. 24, at the Hmong Cultural Center, 1815 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen.

