Terry A. Stone

DECORAH, Iowa -- Terry A. Stone, 75, of Decorah passed away Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah. Burial will follow in Washington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in rural Decorah, with the Rev. Dr. Jennifer Edinger officiating. Then a celebration of life reception will be held after the burial at Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., in Decorah.

Terry is survived by his wife, Joan Stone of Decorah; four children and eight grandchildren, Kris (Tom) Weber of Cedar Falls, Iowa and their children, Sarah and Matt; Tracey (Greg) Wilhelm of West Salem, and their son, Spencer, Tammy (Mark) Vehrenkamp of West Salem, and their children, Erica, Emily and Evan; and Statia (Dan) Thomas of Ames, Iowa, and their children, Liam and Desmond; three sisters, Barb Nelson of Dakota City, Iowa, Pam (Andrew) Thomas and Dianne (Dan) Rubendall of Waterloo, Iowa; and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Stone of Ankeny, Iowa, and Donald (Brenda) Stone of Gilbertville, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Jean Stone; one brother, Ronald Stone; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Richtsmeier, Virgil Nelson and James Viste.

Memorials may be given to Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.

Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at .