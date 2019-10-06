Follow story
Terry L. Rochester
October 06, 2019
Terry L. Rochester
Terry L. Rochester, 74, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was part of Jazz Fest for 25+ years. He is survived by his wife, June; and other relatives. Memorials are appreciated and can be sent to 1027 John Flynn Drive, La Crosse, Wis., 54603. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of Terry L. Rochester, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 8, 2019
