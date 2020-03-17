Follow story
Terry E. Riley
January 20, 1947 - March 17, 2020
Terry E. Riley, 73, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Tomah. He was born Jan. 20, 1947, in the town of St. Ann's, La Crosse County, Wis., to Francis and Gertrude (Buelt) Riley. Terry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Following his retirement from Hess Excavating, Terry enjoyed gardening, donating many of his vegetables to anyone who wanted them and being part of the McCormick Beef family in Caledonia, Minn.
Terry is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Brooke) Riley and Jeff (Amanda) Riley; grandchildren, Tyler Miles, Megan (Forest) Brody, Breana Miller and Kendra Miller; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Scarlett Brody; five brothers; and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation services of La Crosse is assisting the family.
