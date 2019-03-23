Terry Miller

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE -- Terry Miller, 70, of St. Joseph Ridge passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was the third of 11 children born March 8, 1949, to George and Evelyn (Jungen) Miller in La Crosse.

Terry grew up on the family farm, where he had many responsibilities helping with milking cows and other chores. Growing up in the country offered lots of opportunities for Terry and his siblings to play outside. In the winter, they skated on the pond and in the summer, they played softball with the neighborhood kids. As a child, he attended Saint Joseph Ridge Catholic School, and graduated from West Salem High School in 1967. His high school days were filled with wrestling and football.

Terry joined the U.S. Navy in October 1968 and did his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base. He was stationed in Mayport, Fla. and later joined the Naval Reserves. He was honorably discharged October 1974. Terry began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1970. He worked various jobs on track maintenance and retired in 2000.

On Sept. 10, 1976, he married the love of his life, Deb Richter, in Montgomery, Minn. Terry and Deb lived on St. Joseph Ridge their entire married life. Terry was a kind soul, who would give the shirt off his back to help someone else. This was evidenced by his daily visits to his mother's house feeding the chickens and collecting eggs for her, before she passed away. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He always had a candy treat in his truck or in his pocket for any child he happened upon. If he was out of candy, the child was slipped a few coins or a dollar bill. Terry enjoyed socializing, playing Euchre, pull tabs, gardening, and fishing, especially his weekend getaways to Birch Point with fishing buddies. In addition, he enjoyed many hunting trips with family and close friends. He was a member of the Bohemian Valley Sportsman Club and the Bangor American Legion.

Terry will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deb; a daughter, Carey (Mike) Hegge of St. Joseph Ridge; and a son, Todd of West Salem; and grandchildren, Ethan Hegge and Tara Miller. He is further survived by six brothers, Dennis (Judy), Mike (Connie), John (Shirlee), Steve (Sally), George Jr. (Karen), all of St. Joseph Ridge; and Ron (Jane) of La Crosse. He is also survived by three sisters, Bonnie (Ken) Feehan of La Crosse, Karen (Gregg) Fuchs and Mary Sue (Tracy) Pintz, both of St. Joseph Ridge. In addition, he is survived by his father and mother in-law, Charles and Shirley Richter; and two brothers-in-law, Mark (Betty) Richter and David (Karen) Richter, all of Montgomery, Minn. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Darryl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge, with Father Tim Welles officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the church. A rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A celebration of life will be held at Timmers 10 Mile Pub, W4516 Eddie Ave., La Crosse following the burial. Online guest book is available at .

Terry's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Gundersen Health System for their kindness and compassion.