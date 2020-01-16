Terry Craig
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Terry Craig

January 16, 2020

Terry Craig Terry Craig
Terry Craig, 53, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Misty and April Craig. He is also survived by brothers, John Craig and Michael Craig; sisters, Brenda Edberg, Kathy Loew and Tayna Craig (Rocky Burke). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dawn Hart. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published on January 22, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Terry Craig, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Terry
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 22, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.