Terry Craig
January 16, 2020
Terry Craig
Terry Craig, 53, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Misty and April Craig. He is also survived by brothers, John Craig and Michael Craig; sisters, Brenda Edberg, Kathy Loew and Tayna Craig (Rocky Burke). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dawn Hart. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published on January 22, 2020
