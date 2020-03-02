Terrilyn Marie Karrigan
Terrilyn Marie Karrigan

November 25, 1968 - March 02, 2020

Terrilyn Marie Karrigan was born Nov. 25, 1968, in La Crosse, to Carolynn (Turk) Giese and Richard Karrigan. She passed away early Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home. Terrilyn graduated from Central High School in 1986, and furthered her education at WTC, graduating with an RN degree in 1992. Terrilyn was a very caring, loving and compassionate nurse for her patients for the duration of her 26 years of nursing.
Terrilyn is survived by her son, Jordan Karrigan; her daughter, Thea Kjos; her mother, Carolynn (Turk) Giese; her stepfather, Fred Giese; her brother, Craig Karrigan; her stepbrothers, John Giese and Eric (Heidi) Giese; and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two aunts and an uncle, John, Mary Jo and Maureen Karrigan and their families.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. The Reverend Bruce Iverson and the Reverend Chris Cry will officiate. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
