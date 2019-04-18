Terri Froehlich Palen

Terri Froehlich Palen, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis, in the loving presence of her daughters, Heather Palen and Shelly Froehlich.

She was preceded by sister, Andrea Schommer Haskins; father, Clarence (Bud) N. Schommer; mother, Sylvia M. Karpinski; and both grandparents.

Terri was born Daphne Theresa Schommer, March 16, 1950, raised in the Milwaukee area and lived the majority of her life in La Crosse. She raised three children and was an active member of the community. Over her abundant years, Terri established bars and restaurants, owned and ran a clothing store, sold insurance and volunteered at the Committee on Aging, amongst the numerous endeavors she pursued. She was a devout Catholic and always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need.

In Terri's own words, "Life's journey has taken me to the ultimate motherhood destination, rewarding me with three of the most beautiful, precious gifts of my lifetime. Shelly Froehlich, Mike Froehlich and Heather Palen, born in La Crosse, sharing, growing, loving and living while opening our hearts together to complete our family with Julie Palen Ablan, Lisa Palen Reinhart and little Mike Palen."

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Blessed Sacrament Church, La Crosse. The service is by invitation only.

Mother, may you rest in peace, know in your heart that you are loved so deeply by all the lives and hearts you touched over your lifetime, especially your children. You are appreciated for your giving heart, unrelenting sense of humor, your tenacity in fighting illness and disease and still sharing your smile and a good laugh with everyone who graced your presence. We all love you deeply and you are forever with us in our hearts.