January 18, 1956 - July 18, 2019

Terrence "Terry" Ott
It is with sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Terrence (Terry) Ott of Onalaska, Thursday July 18, 2019, in Marquette, Mich. Terry was born Jan. 18, 1956, in Saginaw, Mich., to Thomas and Barbara (Krys) Ott.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mayo Clinic Health System-Cancer Center, 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., 54601. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 23, 2019
in memory of Terrence
