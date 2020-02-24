Teresa Ann Nuttelman
February 24, 2020

BARRE MILLS -- Teresa Ann Nuttelman, 63, of Barre Mills passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary may be seen at couleecremation.com.
Published on February 25, 2020
