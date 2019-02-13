Teresa A. Leithold

HOLMEN -- Teresa Anne Leithold, 87, of Holmen is dancing in heaven with her beloved Roger, as of Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Teresa was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, to John L. and Getrude (Wade) Gritzner. She grew up in Marion, Iowa, and graduated from Marion High School in 1950. She met Roger H. Leithold at First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse and they were married Aug. 9, 1958. Roger passed away in July of 2017, having enjoyed 59 years together with Teresa, a loving partnership in family, business and everything.

Teresa attended Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) from 1950 to 1954, receiving degrees in both elementary education and music. She taught music and science at Garfield Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa, for a year before returning to UNI to obtain her master's degree in music education. In 1956, she began teaching at La Crosse State Teachers College (UW-L) as one of only three teachers in the music department. She taught college music education classes and at the Campus School (K-9) until 1959. She also pursued doctoral studies at the University of Illinois-Champaign during summers. After a break to start a family, she returned to UW-L as a supervisor of student teachers in music and elementary education from 1960 to 1975. In 1975, she began the Music for the Young Child piano class program (4-7 year-olds) and was administrator of the Yamaha Music School at Leithold Music. Teresa continued to teach private piano lessons until a week before her passing. It is estimated that she influenced nearly 3,000 music students in the La Crosse area. Teresa loved her students and their parents!

In addition to the piano, Teresa was an accomplished organist at First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, Deacon, and Clerk of Session. She led 8:30 Sunday worship at the piano for decades and also directed the Cherub and Carolers children's choirs for many years. In 2007, Teresa was honored for 50 years of service to First Pres, and she retired from music ministry in 2015, having served at least 2,714 Sundays in worship leadership.

Roger and Teresa purchased their hobby farm in Casberg Coulee in 1967. They loved having family gather at the farm, especially at holidays and food always tasted best when prepared by Teresa. They made many memories on family vacations to Spooner, Hayward, Gulf Shores and Destin. Family was always first with Teresa. She provided loving and selfless childcare for her grandchildren for 32 years.

Teresa is survived by her loving family, her children, Susan (Ted) Bowcock of Owatonna, Minn., Paul (Mary) Leithold of Onalaska, Ellen Leithold of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Abbie (Dave) Gerzema of La Crosse; her grandchildren, Steven Leithold, Tessa Leithold, Taylor Gilbert (Rick), Madison Hoeft (Bjorn Blomquist), Chloe Leithold, Faith Leithold, Mike Weekley, Camille Gerzema, and Audrey Gerzema; and her beloved collie, Dolly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; and granddaughter, Lauren Leithold.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Dr. J. Taylor Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the church. Friends may also call from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church and at the gathering after worship. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the family for distribution. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at .