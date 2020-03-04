Tara R. Pataska

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Tara R. Pataska, loving daughter, sister and mother, passed away at the age of 45. She was born Sept. 19, 1974, to Mary (Wells) and Richard Pataska. Known for her infectious laugh and a smile that would brighten any room, Tara was inclusive, loving, kind and compassionate. She had touched many lives and by the grace of God will continue to do so. Tara was taken from us too soon, but because of her strong faith in God, we know she is resting easy with the Lord.

Tara is survived by a son, Dillion; three daughters, Autumn, Alana and Willow; two goddaughters, Taylor Pataska, Sharissa Tillman; father, Richard (Kit) Pataska; one brother, Todd Pataska; two sisters, Tonya (Mark) Pataska, Missy Pelletier; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Wells) Pataska; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, Nancy Wells, Pennie Ruhner Ambeuhl; uncles, Eugene Wells Jr., Rolland Pataska, Jerry Prestwood.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Tara from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. There will be a small service beginning at noon.