March 16, 2019

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- Tamara "Tami" Fletcher, 59, of Oshkosh passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Konrad-Behlman Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, prior to an 11a.m. memorial service at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2580 W 9th Ave. A celebration of life will follow the ceremony at The Waters, 1393 Washington Ave. A full obituary will follow.
