Tamara (Tami) Lynn Fletcher (Hough)

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- Tamara (Tami) Lynn Fletcher (Hough), 59, sadly passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a two-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

She was born June 12, 1959, to the late Roland Hough and Orlene (Anderson) Hough and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1977. She was a Graduate of College of St. Theresa, Winona, and went on to practice as an OB-GYN Registered Nurse helping to deliver, coach, and assist new moms and their babies.

Tami's natural beauty shined brightly from the inside and out enhanced by her vivid choices in style and character, both feminine and bold; traits which also defined her true personality. Tami loved to have fun and had a gift of keeping things simple and living in the moment. These traits are the things that made a 14-year old boy named Mike Fletcher fall in love in with her and Tami and Mike shared their life as childhood sweethearts, husband and wife, parents and grandparents. It was a love out of a storybook that was steady, laughter-filled and was a beautiful example of a true partnership and love story.

Tami had an ease to her, taking life in stride, always calming with her gentle laugh and smile. "It is what it is" was often uttered amidst her most difficult moments. Her intent was kind and sweet and her love for her sister, Jodi Hough Garlie; her children, Brandon, Jason, Austin and Katie; daughter-in-law, Kim; and boyfriend of Katie's, Tyler Resop; was evident during their family gatherings at their home or on family vacations. She cherished her sweet grandchildren Max, Olivia and Claire and adorned them with her hand-knitted creations and infinite grandma spoiling. The love and support for her stretched wide from her large extended family of her in-laws, Ken and Shirley Fletcher; three brothers-in-law, (Lee Fletcher, Dick Richardson, Geoff Klos); and five sisters-in-law, (Diane Bean Fletcher, Jan Fletcher Richardson, Sandy Fletcher Berman, Diane Fletcher Klos and Jill Bassuener Fletcher); 17 nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her large community of friends, including her beloved group of KIE women who loved to knit and travel together. Tami could play any sport, especially golf and was an accomplished water and snow skier. She later took up scuba diving and obtained her Master Dive Certification and often took warm weather trips with her family to explore the oceans and beaches throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Her favorite beach was Anna Maria Island, Fla., walking the beaches, picking up sand dollars and watching the sunset. She was a talented cook, baker and entertainer and it was a treat to be invited to the Fletcher household for any type of gathering. As an avid community volunteer, Tami could always be counted on to support numerous school and soccer club events, local community organizations and help friends and families in need. A newspaper column is not enough space to capture someone's life but Tami's philosophy and the way she lived will be a reminder for all of us to take life in stride, count your blessings, accomplishments and goals; living it as she did, shining ever so beautifully.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive), and at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, prior to an 11 a.m. Memorial service at Calvary Lutheran Church (2580 W. 9th Ave.). A celebration of life will follow the ceremony at The Waters (1393 Washington Ave.). You are invited to dress in light and bright spring colors to reflect her spirit. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for a memorial bench that will be dedicated on Tami's behalf on Anna Maria Island.