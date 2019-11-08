Tamara M. Amador

Tamara M. Amador, 88, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. She was born in La Crosse, Oct. 19, 1931, to Harry and Caroline (Nuekirken) Davidson. She married Ibeco "Ray" V. Amador, in Chaseburg, Feb. 7, 1953, and he preceded her in death May 27, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Daniel R. Amador of La Crosse; her daughter, Julie Hardin of Onalaska; three grandchildren, Jayson Henderson of West Salem, Alyssia Amador of Denver, Colo., and Melina (Joel) Rodarte-Amador of Onalaska. She is further survived by brothers, Harry (Lorraine) Davidson of Chaseburg and John (Betty) Davidson of Reedsburg, Wis., brothers and sisters-in-law, Edelmiro (Mary) Amador of Victoria, Texas, and Sulema (Ernesto) Luna of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for both Tamara and her husband, Ray, will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Martin Yeager will officiate. Private burial for both of them will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Onalaska Care Center. Online guestbook may be signed at .