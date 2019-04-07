Sylvia L. Larson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sylvia L. Larson

April 07, 2019

Sylvia L. Larson Sylvia L. Larson
TOMAH -- Sylvia L. Larson, 70, of Tomah passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Darin DeFord will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on April 9, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Sylvia
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 09, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.