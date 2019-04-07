Follow story
Sylvia L. Larson
April 07, 2019
Sylvia L. Larson
TOMAH -- Sylvia L. Larson, 70, of Tomah passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Darin DeFord will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on April 9, 2019
in memory of Sylvia
in memory of Sylvia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
