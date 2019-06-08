Sylvia Kraus
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sylvia Kraus

June 08, 2019

Sylvia Kraus Sylvia Jean "Cookie" (Nanscawen) Kraus
Sylvia Jean "Cookie" (Nanscawen) Kraus, 81, of La Crosse peacefully left this life to be with the Lord Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration of her life will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.
Published on June 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Sylvia
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 10, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.