Sylvia Kraus
June 08, 2019
Sylvia Jean "Cookie" (Nanscawen) Kraus
Sylvia Jean "Cookie" (Nanscawen) Kraus, 81, of La Crosse peacefully left this life to be with the Lord Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration of her life will take place from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.
Published on June 10, 2019
