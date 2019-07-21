Suzanne Marie Bilkey

WALES, Wis. -- Suzanne Marie (Mattson) Bilkey, 77, of Wales passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family, at East Troy Manor. Suzanne was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Whitehall, to Richard and Leone (Hardie) Mattson. Sue married the love of her life, Charles Lee Bilkey, June 27, 1964, in North Beaver Creek Church, Ettrick.

Sue graduated from Melrose High School in June of 1960. She was crowned Miss Jackson County Queen, Black River Falls, later that summer. Sue began teaching first grade in January of 1964, at Hawthorne Elementary, Waukesha, Wis.. Sue spent 26 years teaching third grade at Swallow Elementary, where she co-directed the third grade plays that were highly looked forward to, by the parents and students. In the 1970s Sue was very involved with the Waukesha Civic Theatre. She was house manager as well as playing many leading roles in plays such as "Stella" in A Street Car Named Desire and "Miss Ratchet" in One Who Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, as well as many other roles over the years. Sue was a promoter of golf and bowling and was involved in many leagues over the years. She was an avid watcher of her Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Suzanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Charles; her loving and cherished daughter, Sara (Gary) Lilla of Waterford, Wis.; two grandsons, Matthew and Jacob; a nephew, Andy Mattson; other relatives and many, many friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and a brother, William (Barbara) Mattson.

A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Thelen Funeral Services, W309S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, (NW corner of Hwys. 83 and 59). A time of gathering and sharing will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Suzanne's name may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, .

