Susan Sommermeyer
June 29, 1953 - September 30, 2019
Susan K. Sommermeyer
NEW ALBIN, Iowa -- Susan K. Sommermeyer, 66, of New Albin died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the New Albin Town House. Burial will be at the New Albin City Cemetery. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Susan Kay Sommermeyer was born June 29, 1953, in Redfield, S.D., the daughter of Claude and Genevieve "Jenny" (Sires) Grahlman. She graduated from Waukon High School in 1971. On Aug. 17, 1974, she married Donald Sommermeyer at Grace United Methodist Church in New Albin. For over 30 years, she worked as a secretary/administrative assistant for the Lansing Button Factory in Lansing, and then for Dairyland Power Cooperative in Genoa and La Crosse. Susan was also a cook for Eastern Allamakee School District in Lansing.
She was a former member of the Eastern Star and VFW Ladies Auxiliary in New Albin. Susan loved music, singing, and playing piano and organ; for many years, she played for several weddings and funerals. She also liked to travel.
Survivors include her husband, Don of New Albin; two sons, Eric (Kimberly) Sommermeyer of Waverly, Iowa, and Jon Sommermeyer of New Albin; two grandchildren, Lukas and Karsten Sommermeyer; a sister-in-law, Barb Grahlman of Postville, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Gary Sommermeyer of Connecticut; a niece, Brandi (Matt) Bochman; and a nephew, Brian (Aaron) Grahlman. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Grahlman.
Published on October 4, 2019
