Susan Marie (Merrell) Schafer

ONALASKA -- Susan Marie (Merrell) Schafer, 74, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Susan was born in La Crosse, Jan. 26, 1945, to Delbert and Florence (Zernecke) Merrell. Susan, "Sue," grew up on Wood Street on the North Side of La Crosse and went to school at Aquinas High School. Staying true to her La Crosse roots, Sue settled in Onalaska, after marrying her love, Gary Schafer, Dec. 29, 1962.

Shortly after Sue and Gary started their family, Sue opened The Carousel, a children's clothing store, which played a large role in the grand opening of Center 90 in Onalaska. She went on to be an office manager at Jones Intercable, eventually leaving to continue her education in the medical field and retire from Gundersen Lutheran in 2008. While Sue held various positions in her tenure at Gundersen, she was most notably known for her position as the health care coordinator, using her creativity to paint beautiful murals on the nursery windows in the labor and delivery unit.

Sue cared deeply about her family and making others feel a part of her family. She always insisted on hosting large holiday gatherings, attending as many of her grandchildren's sporting events and spending summers camping at the family farm in Mindoro. Many summers were also spent cheering Gary and her children on as they participated in area antique tractor pull competitions. When Sue was not busy with her family, she was an avid painter and crafter, always having her hands full of clay or plaster. Many will remember Sue's gorgeous flower arrangements that she made for many friends and family, as well as Gundersen Lutheran staff. Sue was also a very active member of her local church, St. Elizabeth's in Holmen.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Gary; her six children, Kevin (Tammie) Schafer, Craig (Holly) Schafer, Keith (Donna) Schafer, Stephanie (Monty) Harreld, Chris (Judy) Schafer and Cory (Ann) Schafer; along with 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Peterson.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Florence Merrell; her in-laws, Pete and Virginia Schafer; her brother, David Merrell; and her sisters, Carol Dwyer and Kathy Sjolander.

Sue will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends and anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, as she was the most wonderful, caring and loving wife, mother and friend.

The Schafer family would like to thank Gundersen Lutheran's hospice staff, the 6th floor nursing staff, along with Sue's primary physician, Dr. Kimberly Coyne, for taking such wonderful care of Sue in her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen. The Rev John Parr will officiate with Monsignor Delbert Malin con-celebrating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gundersen Health System Hospice program. Online guestbook may be signed at .