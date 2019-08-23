Follow story
Susan J. Preuss
November 15, 1945 - August 23, 2019
Susan J. Preuss
ELROY, Wis. -- Susan J. Preuss, 73, of Elroy passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.
She was born Nov. 15, 1945, to Harwood "Gus" and Jean (Bosanny) Halberg, in La Crosse. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and later UW-La Crosse, with a degree in education. She was an educator in the Onalaska School District for many years.
Susan was united in marriage to Don "Duke" Preuss, Jan. 6, 1968, in Eau Claire. They lived in the Onalaska and La Crosse area and following retirement, moved to Elroy. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2004.
She enjoyed visiting with people, her camel collection, puzzles of all kinds and talking about her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Mara (Jamie) Halverson of Ettrick and Kari Preuss (Bill Dedrick) of Elroy; grandchildren, Clay, Coy and Kala Halverson and Paige and Dane Hyer; brothers, Mike (Marge), Phillip, David (Cindy) and Andy Halberg; and sister, Ellen (Jim) Lavelle.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
