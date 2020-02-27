Susan M. Olson
Susan M. Olson

February 27, 2020

ONALASKA -- Susan M. Olson, 62, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Burial will be in Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 29, 2020
