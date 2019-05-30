Susan "Susie" Sosalla Morris

WHITEHALL -- Susan "Susie" Sosalla Morris, of Whitehall passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1960, to Ray and Edna (Ibsen) Sosalla.

Susie graduated from Whitehall High School in 1978 and later attended the City College of Cosmetology in Eau Claire, Wis., where she became a beautician. She worked at several shops in Whitehall, before opening her own "Susie's Beauty Salon" in 1990.

On May 31, 1986, she married Scott Morris at St. John's Catholic Church in Whitehall, where she was still a member. They had two beloved sons.

Susie loved to socialize and was always happiest when spending time with family and friends. She liked cooking, boating, camping, playing euchre, going for moped and convertible rides, watching her favorite soaps and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and compassion for others.

She is survived by her husband, Scott; and two sons, Derek, San Clemente, Calif., and Brock, Whitehall (friend, Emily O'Connor); her siblings, Patricia Mack, Ettrick, Larry (Andi) Sosalla, Bella Vista, Ark., Dick Sosalla, Whitehall, and Ellyn Sosalla, Holmen; sisters-in-law, Sharon Sosalla and Louise Sosalla, both of Whitehall, Carolyn (Peter) Manz, York, S.C., and Julie Bieneck, Colby; nieces and nephews, Kerri (Douglas) Rod, Arlington, Texas, Kelly (David) Mattison, Blair, Kristen (Ray) Johnson, Onalaska, Kathryn (Michael) McNairy, Haltom City, Texas, David (Cora) Mack, Ettrick, Cheryl Sosalla, Craig (Kristin) Sosalla and Michelle Kreye, all of Whitehall, Michael (Michelle) Sosalla, Andover, Minn., Amy (Steve) Morrow, Oklahoma City, Okla., Matthew (Erica) Sosalla, Omaha, Neb., Kevin Sosalla, Onalaska, Amber (Caleb) Thom, Golden Valley, Minn., Trevor (Katrina) Yeske, Indian Land, S.C.; plus many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and her golden retriever, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Sosalla; brother-in-law, Conde Mack; nephew, Robb Mack (surviving wife, Mary); great-nephew, Lucas Mack; and brother-in-law, David Bieneck.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. Visitation will be beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, June 23, and also one hour prior to Monday's service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.