Susan Elizabeth Littlejohn
January 30, 2020
Susan Elizabeth Littlejohn
Susan Elizabeth Littlejohn, 68, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, with Pastor Benjamin Morris officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hokah, Minn. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
in memory of Susan
Events
