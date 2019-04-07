Susan J. Duffrin
Susan J. Duffrin

April 07, 2019

Susan J. Duffrin, 72, of La Crosse died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate with burial to be held in the French Island Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday in the church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 8, 2019
