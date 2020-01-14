Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Susan A. Amundsen
September 17, 1953 - January 14, 2020
Susan A. Amundsen
HOLMEN -- Susan A. Amundsen, 66 of Holmen passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 17, 1953, to Arland and Janice (Albrechtson) Tronick. She married Ronald J. Amundsen in La Crosse, June 10, 1972.
After 26 years of working as a department manager at K-Mart, she worked part-time managing Feminine Fancies dress shop, before fully leaving the workforce.
Sue loved her grandchildren dearly, often attending their school functions, sporting events and hosting sleepovers. Sue recently became a proud great-grandmother. She loved the outdoors, tending to her flower gardens and enjoyed fishing and weekend road trips with her husband.
She was very charitable. Throughout the years she would purchase toys to donate to various police departments and churches, buy supplies for donation to the Humane Society and often thought of those less fortunate. Those who knew her were touched by her kindness and compassion.
Susan is survived by her husband, Ron Amundsen; mom, Jan Tronick; brother, Randy Tronick; children, Amy Amundsen (Travis Fishel), Kevin Amundsen, April (Brad) Gates; grandchildren, Tyler Jarrett, Layla Gates, Jonah Gates; great-grandchild, Alyus Jarrett.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Arland Tronick; and brother, Mike Tronick.
She will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. The Rev. John Parr will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
HOLMEN -- Susan A. Amundsen, 66 of Holmen passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 17, 1953, to Arland and Janice (Albrechtson) Tronick. She married Ronald J. Amundsen in La Crosse, June 10, 1972.
After 26 years of working as a department manager at K-Mart, she worked part-time managing Feminine Fancies dress shop, before fully leaving the workforce.
Sue loved her grandchildren dearly, often attending their school functions, sporting events and hosting sleepovers. Sue recently became a proud great-grandmother. She loved the outdoors, tending to her flower gardens and enjoyed fishing and weekend road trips with her husband.
She was very charitable. Throughout the years she would purchase toys to donate to various police departments and churches, buy supplies for donation to the Humane Society and often thought of those less fortunate. Those who knew her were touched by her kindness and compassion.
Susan is survived by her husband, Ron Amundsen; mom, Jan Tronick; brother, Randy Tronick; children, Amy Amundsen (Travis Fishel), Kevin Amundsen, April (Brad) Gates; grandchildren, Tyler Jarrett, Layla Gates, Jonah Gates; great-grandchild, Alyus Jarrett.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Arland Tronick; and brother, Mike Tronick.
She will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. The Rev. John Parr will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 16, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Susan
in memory of Susan
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Monday January 20, 2020
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
315 Main Street North, Holmen, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Visitation begins.
Funeral Mass
Monday January 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
315 Main Street North, Holmen, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Funeral Mass begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 16, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.