Susan A. Amundsen

HOLMEN -- Susan A. Amundsen, 66 of Holmen passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 17, 1953, to Arland and Janice (Albrechtson) Tronick. She married Ronald J. Amundsen in La Crosse, June 10, 1972.

After 26 years of working as a department manager at K-Mart, she worked part-time managing Feminine Fancies dress shop, before fully leaving the workforce.

Sue loved her grandchildren dearly, often attending their school functions, sporting events and hosting sleepovers. Sue recently became a proud great-grandmother. She loved the outdoors, tending to her flower gardens and enjoyed fishing and weekend road trips with her husband.

She was very charitable. Throughout the years she would purchase toys to donate to various police departments and churches, buy supplies for donation to the Humane Society and often thought of those less fortunate. Those who knew her were touched by her kindness and compassion.

Susan is survived by her husband, Ron Amundsen; mom, Jan Tronick; brother, Randy Tronick; children, Amy Amundsen (Travis Fishel), Kevin Amundsen, April (Brad) Gates; grandchildren, Tyler Jarrett, Layla Gates, Jonah Gates; great-grandchild, Alyus Jarrett.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Arland Tronick; and brother, Mike Tronick.

She will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. The Rev. John Parr will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Online condolences may be given at .