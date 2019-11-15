Susan (Sue) Allen

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, Susan (Sue) Allen lost her battle with cancer, leaving this world to join her son, Jason C. Allen; husband, Clarence "Yt" Allen; and many other family members and friends, in heaven.

Susie, also known to many as mom, grandma, gg, dama or beema started her journey Sept. 6, 1954, in St. Paul, Minn., to parents, Clara (Satter) and Russell Chamness.

Upon moving to Wisconsin, she graduated from Elk Mound High School, but not before meeting the love of her life while working at the Menomonie Armory and marrying him March 15, 1973.

Bringing four kids into the world and settling in Chippewa Falls, Sue wore many hats, including bartending, cooking, painting houses and woodworking with Yt, and working in the computer component industry.

Forever in our hearts, she was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, friend, sister, aunt, niece, and granddaughter.

She will remain in the hearts of many including; Children God gave her Tony, Tom, and Michelle (Kurt); siblings, Julie (Mike), Roxie (Stan), Lonna (Dick), Malcom, and Nancy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, best friends, Renee (Jonah), Julie (Dave), Jerry (Mary), and Joan; grandchildren, Brett (Sara Jo), Bryanna (Dylan), Kaitlyn (George), Justin (Nicole), Stephen, Logan, Jacob, and Jade (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Kashtyn, Rayne, Lakyn, Riverly, Tyde, Jude, Greyson, Brayden, Bentley, Syntariah, Carson, Nevaya, Xaiden, and Aleeah; children she chose in life, Jolee (Barry), Suzie, Karrie, Matthew (Jillian), Laura (George), and Shelly; grandbabies, Amy, Syndria (Andy), Curtis, Dana (Alex), Mya, Kaleb, Nolan, Cale (Jade), Jacob, Michael, Paige, Jacek, Luci, Cami, and Steven (Kelsey); and so many other relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; one son, Jason; her parents; two brothers, John and Bubs Gullickson; and three sisters, Louise Raboin, Marion Freeman and Marcella Gullickson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Perry Polnaszek will be officiating.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.