Sue Seitz
October 12, 1939 - October 22, 2019
Sue Seitz
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Sue Seitz passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Fountainhead Homes in De Forest, Wis., surrounded by her family, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sue was born in Portage, Wis., Oct. 12, 1939, to Charles and Verna (Gilbert) Bohage. She attended Portage schools and was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School.
She met her future husband, Larry Seitz, in La Crosse, where she was a copywriter for WKBT/WKBH and they were married May 3, 1963, in Caledonia, Minn. They began their married life in La Crosse and moved to Sun Prairie, in 1972. Sue and Larry maintained friendships from their La Crosse years and even introduced some of those old friends to their new friends in Sun Prairie, forming an even bigger circle. She worked for the Sun Prairie School District for many years and retired in 2000.
Sue was an avid reader, casino-goer, golfer and card player. She and Larry especially enjoyed their CARGO group (CARds in the winter, GOlf in the summer) and their North-South golf outings with their La Crosse and Sun Prairie friends. Sue and Larry were fortunate to enjoy 17 years of winters in Florida and Arizona, before Alzheimer's kept them at home. They made friends everywhere they went but family was definitely the most important. Sue loved nothing more than to have her whole family together. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren for sleepovers, muscle checks and magic cookies. "What happens at Grandma's, stays at Grandma's."
Sue is survived by Larry, her husband of 56 years; daughters, Heidi (Bruce) Hutler and Jennifer (Ian) Jolley; grandchildren, Emily and Erin Hutler and Owen and Will Jolley; sister, Jackie Mihalovic; sister-in-law, Doris Bohage; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Jean Seitz; sister and brother-in-law, Trudy and Tom Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jim Heberlein; brother, Charles Bohage; and in-laws, John and Anita Seitz.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis., 53590. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home. A fellowship lunch will follow at the Rodeside Grill, 6317 Rostad Drive, De Forest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, Heartland Hospice, the Sun Prairie Public Library, or the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Published on October 24, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.