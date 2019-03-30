Stuart G. Warner
Stuart G. Warner

It is with great sadness that the family of Stuart G. Warner announces his death Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 75, in rural Chaseburg.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Huxley Cemetery in Newton Valley, rural Viroqua. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. A complete obituary and condolences are at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Chaseburg American Legion Post #202 at 304 Gilbertson St., Chaseburg, Wis., 54621, or the charity of choice.
Published on March 30, 2019
