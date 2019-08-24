Stewart Paul Higdon
Stewart Paul Higdon

August 24, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Stewart Paul Higdon, 61, of West Salem passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A time of remembrance will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51, West Salem and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of remembrance Saturday at the funeral home. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
Guestbook

