Stewart Paul Higdon
August 24, 2019
Stewart Paul Higdon
WEST SALEM -- Stewart Paul Higdon, 61, of West Salem passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A time of remembrance will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51, West Salem and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of remembrance Saturday at the funeral home. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
in memory of Stewart
in memory of Stewart
