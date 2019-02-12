Steven A. Zemlo

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, Steven “Butch” Zemlo, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 76. Steven was born March 7, 1942, in La Crosse, to Steve and Margaret (Ryan) Zemlo.

Steven served in the U.S. Navy. On April 26, 1969, he married Rosemary Phelan. Together they raised two daughters. Steven worked as a real estate agent for Century 21, before retiring. He was a member of Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 and Knights of Columbus 5115 Council.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; two daughters, Christine (Jim) Laughlin and Andrea (Shawn) Hanlon; two grandsons, Paul and Ryan Hanlon; and one sister, Peggy Mungaray. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathy Gullickson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Minn. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .