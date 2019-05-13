Follow story
Steven Volden
May 13, 2019
Steven Edward Volden
Steven Edward Volden, known by many as "Critter," 63, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Dickinson family funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please read the extended obituary at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
