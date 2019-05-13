Steven Volden
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Steven Volden

May 13, 2019

Steven Volden Steven Edward Volden
Steven Edward Volden, known by many as "Critter," 63, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Dickinson family funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please read the extended obituary at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on May 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Steven
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 15, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.