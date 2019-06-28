Steven Tabor
Steven Tabor

June 28, 2019

Steven Tabor Steven L. "Tabs" Tabor
WEST SALEM -- Steven L. "Tabs" Tabor, 70, of West Salem passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019 and will be announced by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem. For further details and to leave online condolences visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 1, 2019
