Steven R. Tabbert
August 29, 2019
Steven R. Tabbert
Steven R. Tabbert, 61, of La Crosse died unexpectedly, Aug. 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate with burial to be held at a later date in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on November 26, 2019
