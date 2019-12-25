Steven J. Smith

Steven J. Smith, 67, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home in Black River Falls.

He was the husband of Renell (Eddy) Smith. Steven and Renell were married Nov. 4, 1979, having now shared 40 years together.

Born in Black River Falls, he was the son of Helen (Steinke) Smith. Steve attended Black River Falls High School and Western Technical College. He later opened Smith Accounting Service. He loved community and volunteering his time. He served on multiple boards including the Black River Youth Hockey and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers. He served as past president of the Wisconsin Association of Accountants and also the advisory board at Western Wisconsin Technical College.

Steve was an avid sports enthusiast, primarily Badgers football, Packers football and NASCAR. He will be remembered for his love of family, watching his grandchildren in their activities and loving the Wisconsin Badgers.

He is survived by his wife, Renell (Eddy) Smith; children, Stephanie (Gary) Sartor, Andy (Tiffany) Smith; grandchildren, Isabel Sartor, Alex Sartor, Jacob Sartor, Madison Sartor, Ellie Smith and Ainsley Smith; his sister, Sherri Smith; brother, Wayne (Connie) Steinke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Steinke) Smith; and sister, Sandy (Randall) Arndt; father-in-law, Cecil Eddy; and his mother-in-law, Delores Eddy.

Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren: Isabel, Alex, Jacob, Madison, Ellie and Ainsley.

Funeral services for Steven J. Smith will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Lunda Community Center Hub. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon, memorial at noon and lunch to follow.